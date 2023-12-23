Greek Edition

Kesha Triumphs Over a Decade-Long Legal Battle and Celebrates Liberation

The Popstar Ends Ties with Kemosabe Records and Dr. Luke After a Lengthy Legal Struggle

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Kesha

Kesha has finally severed all ties with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. A nearly decade-long legal battle has come to an end, prompting the pop star to celebrate with a video shared on social media:

“I haven’t felt this free since I was 18,” she wrote before capturing herself running towards the sea. With her latest album, “Gag Order,” Kesha has officially concluded her association with the label and its management. Kesha has long asserted that the producer drugged and assaulted her in 2005 when she was around 18 years old. Dr. Luke has vehemently denied her claims and continued to sue the singer for defamation, with the two finally reaching an agreement last June.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the years of legal proceedings, Kesha honored her contract with Kemosabe, releasing five albums.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music newsFollow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, December 23, 2023

© 2023, Hit Channel. All rights reserved