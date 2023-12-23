Kesha Triumphs Over a Decade-Long Legal Battle and Celebrates Liberation

Kesha has finally severed all ties with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. A nearly decade-long legal battle has come to an end, prompting the pop star to celebrate with a video shared on social media:

Kesha shares moving video amid end of deal with Dr. Luke’s label: “I haven't felt this free since I was 18.” pic.twitter.com/OZYAepStXj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2023

“I haven’t felt this free since I was 18,” she wrote before capturing herself running towards the sea. With her latest album, “Gag Order,” Kesha has officially concluded her association with the label and its management. Kesha has long asserted that the producer drugged and assaulted her in 2005 when she was around 18 years old. Dr. Luke has vehemently denied her claims and continued to sue the singer for defamation, with the two finally reaching an agreement last June.

Throughout the years of legal proceedings, Kesha honored her contract with Kemosabe, releasing five albums.