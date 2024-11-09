Kenny Mason Drops New Single ‘Hoodrat’

Atlanta-based rapper Kenny Mason has just released his new single, “Hoodrat,” showcasing his signature fusion of raw rap energy with rock undertones. Known for pushing the boundaries of genre, Kenny’s latest track is a testament to his ever-evolving artistry and marks his first solo release since his celebrated album 9. This new track is a sneak peek into his upcoming album and demonstrates his unique, genre-blending style, one that has gained him a dedicated following.

“Hoodrat” dives into Mason’s personal journey, detailing his rise and the changes in his life since stepping into the spotlight. With hard-hitting lyrics like “I know a few rugrats, ridin’ ’round with that Tommy gun / I been ’round them hoodrats, I know I’m my mama’s son,” Mason reflects on his past and present, laying his story over an atmospheric, FearDorian-produced beat. The track is both intense and reflective, further amplified by an ethereal vocal sample that provides a striking contrast to Mason’s gritty flow.

Fans of Mason’s genre-bending style will recognize how this track builds on his past work, especially his 2023 projects 6 and 3—EPs that teased his fans with pieces of his anticipated 18-track rollout. Each release has shown Mason’s fearless blend of rap, rock, and alternative sounds, solidifying his place as a unique voice in the Atlanta rap scene. His breakout album 9 highlighted his versatility, pulling together influences from across genres, and it’s clear with “Hoodrat” that Kenny is only getting started.

Just days ahead of his performance at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, “Hoodrat” offers a thrilling preview of the energy Mason will bring to the stage. As he continues to release new music, Kenny Mason is setting a new standard for genre-defying rap, keeping fans excited for what’s next in his journey.