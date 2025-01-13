Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Shatters Spotify Records with 1 Billion Streams

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Makes Spotify History

Kendrick Lamar’s latest single, “Not Like Us”, has taken the music industry by storm. Released in May 2024, the track shattered Spotify records by surpassing 1 billion streams, as confirmed by Yahoo. This incredible achievement makes it the fastest diss track to reach this milestone and one of the quickest songs in Spotify’s history to hit the billion-stream mark.

“Not Like Us” reached 1 billion streams in just 250 days, joining the ranks of streaming giants like Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” (191 days) and Drake’s “God’s Plan” (226 days). While it didn’t take the top spot for the fastest, it sets a groundbreaking precedent as the first diss track to achieve this milestone, cementing Kendrick Lamar’s unparalleled influence in hip-hop.

This record adds to Kendrick’s long list of achievements, highlighting his ability to combine lyrical depth with mainstream appeal. Known for his socially conscious storytelling and sharp commentary, Kendrick has consistently proven his relevance in an ever-changing music landscape. The sustained popularity of “Not Like Us” months after its release showcases his unique ability to connect with audiences worldwide.

Kendrick Lamar has built a reputation as a pioneer, from his critically acclaimed albums like good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp a Butterfly to his groundbreaking singles. “Not Like Us” continues this legacy, showing that even in an era dominated by streaming, Kendrick remains at the forefront of innovation and artistry.

As fans celebrate this historic milestone, all eyes are on Kendrick’s next move. Whether it’s a new album, another chart-topping single, or an unexpected collaboration, one thing is certain: Kendrick Lamar is far from finished making history.

Stay tuned for updates on Kendrick Lamar’s future projects and the latest news in music.