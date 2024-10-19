Ken Carson Drops “Overseas” Music Video as He Wraps Up Sold-Out Chaos World Tour

Hip-hop’s rising star Ken Carson continues to build momentum with the release of the music video for his hit single “Overseas,” celebrating the one-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed album A Great Chaos. The Atlanta rapper, known for his energetic and chaotic sound, dropped the gritty visual directed by famed photographer Gunner Stahl, with editing contributions from former BROCKHAMPTON members Henock Sileshi and Nick Holiday. The video features a whirlwind journey across cities like London, Paris, and Amsterdam, capturing the high-energy vibe of his Chaos World Tour.

Ken Carson’s A Great Chaos debuted in October 2023, quickly cementing the 24-year-old artist as a major player in the hip-hop scene. The album’s success led to a deluxe edition, released in July, featuring “Overseas” as one of its standout tracks.

As Carson’s sold-out Chaos World Tour nears its conclusion, fans are already buzzing about his next project. His rumored upcoming album, More Chaos, is speculated to drop on Halloween (October 31), adding even more excitement to an already impactful year for the rapper.

Ken Carson Chaos World Tour Dates:

10/24 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

10/25 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

10/26 Providence, RI – The Strand Ballroom & Theatre

10/29 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/31 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

More dates listed on his official website

Ken Carson’s journey is far from over, with many eagerly awaiting his next move. Whether it’s through his compelling music videos or high-octane performances, this rising star is showing no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more updates on More Chaos as we count down to Halloween.