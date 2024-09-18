Keith Urban Releases Music Video for “Messed Up As Me” Ahead of New Album “High”

Just ahead of the official release of his album High, Keith Urban has unveiled the music video for his latest single, “Messed Up As Me.” The chaotic and energetic video perfectly captures the essence of the song, proving that everyone can enjoy life in their own way.

While Urban didn’t write “Messed Up As Me,” the song’s message resonated so deeply with him that he felt compelled to record it. “I’ve definitely been in those situations, more than once,” Urban admits. “I know that place very well, and that’s everything for me – it’s why a song works for me or it doesn’t.”

For Keith, recording a song that speaks to his personal experiences is far more important than chasing a potential hit. “Someone could send me a song and say, ‘This is a guaranteed hit,’ and I might say, ‘But I don’t feel it.’ It could be a hit, but it doesn’t feel authentic to who I am.”

Fans can find “Messed Up As Me” on Keith Urban’s upcoming 11th studio album High, set for release on September 20. The album is now available for pre-order and pre-save. His latest single from the album, “Go Home W U” featuring Lainey Wilson, is already climbing the country charts, sitting at #17 and rising.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the captivating video for “Messed Up As Me” and experience Keith Urban’s raw, relatable storytelling in action!