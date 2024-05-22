Kaytranada Announces Highly Anticipated New Album “Timeless” Set for June 7 Release

Celebrated producer and DJ Kaytranada has officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new album, “Timeless,” set to drop on June 7 via RCA Records. This marks Kaytranada’s first full-length solo project since his acclaimed 2019 album “Bubba.” The Montreal-based artist has been building excitement for this release with recent collaborations and teasers.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music from Kaytranada, who teased the album announcement on social media by updating his bios on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to say “Timeless…” with several hourglass emojis. When asked by a fan about the release date, Kaytranada responded, “in 3 weeks, is that cool?”

“Timeless” promises to be a collaboration-forward masterpiece, featuring an impressive lineup of artists. Notable features include Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, PinkPantheress, Charlotte Day Wilson, Tinashe, Thundercat, Don Toliver, Dawn Richard, Ravyn Lenae, Lou Phelps, Mariah the Scientist, SiR, Durand Bernarr, and more. The album will also include last year’s singles “Lover/Friend” featuring Rochelle Jordan and “Stuntin” featuring Channel Tres.

Kaytranada has kept busy since “Bubba,” releasing the “Intimidated” EP in 2021 with guest appearances from H.E.R., Thundercat, and Mach-Hommy, and collaborating with Aminé on the critically acclaimed “KAYTRAMINÉ” in 2023. As fans gear up for the release of “Timeless,” the anticipation continues to build for what promises to be one of the standout albums of the year.

Ensure you don’t miss out on Kaytranada’s latest creation by pre-saving “Timeless” on Spotify or Apple Music. Mark your calendars for June 7 and get ready to experience the innovative sounds of Kaytranada’s newest album.

Timeless:

1. Pressure

2. Spit it Out (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

3. Call U Up (feat. Lou Phelps)

4. Weird (feat. Durand Bernarr)

5. Dance Dance Dance Dance

6. Feel a Way (feat. Don Toliver)

7. Still (feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

8. Video (feat. Ravyn Lenae)

9. Seemingly

10. Drip Sweat (feat. Channel Tres)

11. Hold On (feat. Dawn Richard)

12. Please Babe

13. Stepped On

14. More Than a Little Bit (feat. Tinashe)

15. Do 2 Me (feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR)

16. Witchy (feat. Childish Gambino)

17. Lover/Friend

18. Wasted Words (feat. Thundercat)

19. Snap My Finger (feat. PinkPantheress)

20. Stuntin

21. Out of Luck (feat. Mariah the Scientist)