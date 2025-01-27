Katy Perry Announces ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ U.S. Dates for 2025

Pop icon Katy Perry has officially announced the U.S. leg of her 2025 Lifetimes Tour, celebrating her latest album, 143. The tour kicks off on May 7, 2025, at Houston’s Toyota Center and will span major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Nashville, with her first-ever performance in Oklahoma City.

The announcement follows sold-out shows across the globe, including record-breaking ticket sales in Mexico, Australia, South America, and Europe. With 143—a bold and exuberant dance-pop album symbolizing the universal expression of love—Perry promises a concert experience like no other.

Tickets & Presales

Fans can purchase tickets starting with presales on January 28, ahead of the general sale on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10 AM local time. Tickets are available via Live Nation and official secondary platforms like Vivid Seats.

U.S. Tour Highlights

The North American leg features 25 U.S. shows and additional stops in Canada. Fans can expect a mix of Perry’s greatest hits, as well as innovative performances of tracks from 143. “I’m always pushing boundaries with my concerts,” Perry told Variety. “This is about love, growth, and giving back to fans who’ve been with me for over 17 years.”

Tour Dates

Here’s a glimpse of the U.S. tour schedule:

May 7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

– Houston, TX @ Toyota Center May 9 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

– Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center May 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

– Chicago, IL @ United Center July 15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

– Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum Aug. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

– New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Aug. 23 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

For a full list of dates and venues visit Perry’s official site.

The Lifetimes Tour is already shaping up to be one of Perry’s most ambitious projects yet. With additional sold-out shows in London, Paris, Munich, and beyond, Perry has added new dates due to overwhelming demand. This marks her first full-scale tour since the Witness Tour (2017-18), solidifying her place as one of the most enduring pop stars of her generation.