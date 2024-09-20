Katy Perry’s “143” Album Falls Flat Despite Big Comeback Efforts

Katy Perry’s long-awaited album, “143”, aimed to mark her triumphant return to pop after a four-year hiatus. However, despite its promising title symbolizing “I love you,” the album falls short of expectations. With a lack of personality and dated electronic beats, Perry’s new release struggles to find relevance in today’s fast-moving music scene.

The album has been plagued with controversies, from backlash over her continued collaboration with Dr. Luke to a government investigation into the environmental impact of her “Lifetimes” video shoot. Lead singles like “Woman’s World”, intended as an anthem for female empowerment, were criticized for its over-simplified messaging and failed to make a strong impact on the charts.

While tracks like “Lifetimes” and “Wonder” showcase glimpses of Perry’s pop potential, the overall album lacks innovation. Featuring guest appearances from 21 Savage and Kim Petras, “143” tries to mix retro dance-pop with modern trap influences, but ultimately feels out of sync with the current landscape, especially compared to the groundbreaking albums of Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter.

- Advertisement -

Track Listing – 143

1. WOMAN’S WORLD

2. GIMME GIMME (feat. 21 Savage)

3. GORGEOUS (feat. Kim Petras)

4. I’M HIS, HE’S MINE (feat. Doechii)

5. CRUSH

- Advertisement -

6. LIFETIMES

7. ALL THE LOVE

8. NIRVANA

9. ARTIFICIAL (feat. JID)

10. TRUTH

11. WONDER