Katy Perry Unveils Heartfelt Single ‘Lifetimes’ Ahead of New Album ‘143’ Release

Katy Perry is back with another powerful single, “Lifetimes,” following the release of last month’s “Woman’s World.” The new track is the second single from her highly anticipated album 143, set to drop on September 20. Produced by Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald and Vaughn Oliver, “Lifetimes” arrives alongside a visually stunning music video directed by Stillz, known for his work with Bad Bunny.

In a heartfelt statement, Perry described “Lifetimes” as a song about eternal love— a theme that resonates deeply with her. Co-written with long-time collaborator Sarah Hudson, Perry explores the idea that a soulmate doesn’t always have to be a romantic partner; it can be a child, a best friend, or even a pet. Reflecting on her personal experience, Perry revealed that the song was inspired by her bond with her daughter. Each night, she asks her daughter, “Will you find me in every lifetime?” to which she receives the comforting reply, “Yes.”

“Lifetimes” continues to build excitement for 143, which will be Perry’s first album since 2020’s Smile. The track showcases Perry’s signature pop sound while delivering a message of enduring love and connection that resonates on a universal level.

As fans eagerly await the full release of 143, “Lifetimes” provides a beautiful glimpse into what the album has to offer. With its touching lyrics and captivating production, the single is sure to become a favorite for anyone who believes in love that transcends time.

Be sure to watch the official music video for “Lifetimes,” which complements the song’s deep emotional resonance with striking visuals, making it a must-see for Katy Perry fans and music lovers alike.