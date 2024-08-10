Green Day Celebrates 20th Anniversary of ‘American Idiot’ with Deluxe Reissue and New Documentary

Green Day is set to honor the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking album American Idiot with a highly anticipated reissue, available in various formats starting October 25. The deluxe edition promises to be a treasure trove for fans, packed with unreleased demos, B-sides, live versions, and bonus songs. For collectors, an extensive 8xLP box set will also be released, featuring a new documentary titled 20 Years of American Idiot, along with the 2015 documentary Heart Like a Hand Grenade.

American Idiot, which was originally released in 2004, marked a turning point for Green Day. The album was not only a commercial success—earning the band their first No. 1 album and a Grammy for Best Rock Album—but also a critical triumph. Described as a punk rock opera, the album tackled themes of disillusionment and political unrest in early 2000s America, resonating with a generation and revitalizing the band’s career.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, Green Day has already released three tracks from the reissue: a demo of “Holiday/Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” the B-side “Favorite Son,” and a live version of “Minority” from a 2004 performance at New York’s Irving Plaza. These tracks offer a glimpse into the creative process behind American Idiot and highlight the album’s enduring impact.

The upcoming box set isn’t just about the music; it’s an immersive experience. In addition to the audio content, the set includes two Blu-ray discs featuring behind-the-scenes footage, performances on Top of the Pops and Later With Jools Holland, and the brand-new documentary 20 Years of American Idiot, which delves into the making of the album and its lasting legacy.

For vinyl enthusiasts, the box set also contains a unique Green Day flag and a red necktie reminiscent of the one featured in the American Idiot artwork, making it a must-have for die-hard fans.

Green Day’s American Idiot was a cultural phenomenon that redefined punk rock for a new generation. As the band continues to play the album in its entirety during their current tour, the reissue offers a fresh opportunity to explore the record’s history and influence. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering the album for the first time, this deluxe edition is the definitive way to experience American Idiot and celebrate its 20-year legacy.

American Idiot 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition track lists:

CD 2 / LP 3 & 4 (B-Sides & Bonus Tracks – previously released)

American Idiot (Live)

Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

Jesus of Suburbia

City of the Damned

I Don’t Care

Dearly Beloved

Tales of Another Broken Home

Holiday (Live)

Are We the Waiting (Live)

St. Jimmy (Live)

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

Favorite Son

Shoplifter

Governator

Too Much Too Soon

Are the Waiting (VH1 Storytellers)

St. Jimmy (VH1 Storytellers)

Give Me Novacaine (VH1 Storytellers)

Homecoming (VH1 Storytellers)

CD 3 / LP 5 & 6 (Demos)

American Idiot

American Idiot (Alt. Version)

Jesus of Suburbia

Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams

Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera

Novacaine

She’s A Rebel

Radio Baghdad

Cluster Bomb

Wake Me Up When September Ends

Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)

Everyone’s Breaking Down

Just Another Year

Lowlife

What’s Her Name

CD 4 / LP 7 & 8 (Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 ’04)

American Idiot (Live)

Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

Holiday (Live)

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

Are We the Waiting (Live)

St. Jimmy (Live)

Give Me Novacaine (Live)

She’s A Rebel (Live)

Extraordinary Girl (Live)

Letterbomb (Live)

Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

Homecoming (Live)

Whatsername (Live)

Minority (Live)

We Are The Champions (Live)