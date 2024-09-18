back to top
Katy Perry and Doechii Drop Sultry New Single “I’m His, He’s Mine” with Daring Music Video

The pop stars heat up with a provocative new track from Perry’s upcoming album 143, featuring jaw-dropping visuals and a Crystal Waters sample.

Katy Perry has teamed up with Doechii for a sizzling new single, “I’m His, He’s Mine,” which just dropped alongside a provocative music video that’s bound to make waves. This latest track, featured on Perry’s forthcoming album 143, showcases a bold and dynamic collaboration between the pop star and the rising artist.

The music video, directed by Torso, begins with an adrenaline-pumping skydiving scene where Perry, 39, and a male co-star share a mid-air kiss. It transitions to Perry striking a pose atop a silver Corvette in a metallic bikini, performing a daring split as the car speeds through the scenic roads of Barcelona. Meanwhile, Doechii, 26, brings her own flair to the visual with a vibrant dance performance in an elevator, adding to the song’s energetic vibe.

The track itself, with its heavy sample of Crystal Waters’ “Gypsy Woman,” finds Perry and Doechii asserting their roles in their male love interests’ lives with powerful lyrics like, “I’m his queen, I’m his freak, I’m every woman he wants and needs.” The song and video come hot on the heels of Perry’s memorable appearance at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where she received the Video Vanguard Award and performed a live snippet of the track with Doechii.

“I’m His, He’s Mine” is the third single from Perry’s highly anticipated album 143, set for release just one week after the single. With upcoming releases like “Woman’s World” and “Lifetimes” also on the horizon, Perry continues to build momentum and excitement for her new music.

