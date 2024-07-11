Katy Perry Teases Dance-Fueled Album “143”

Katy Perry recently took to Instagram Live to offer fans an exciting preview of her upcoming sixth studio album, “143,” which is set to drop on September 20. Describing it as a dance album she’s “always wanted to make,” Perry shared her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its high energy and summery vibes.

During the live session, Perry explained, “I’ve been talking about doing two albums over the past eight years—a dance album and an acoustic album. I haven’t yet made the acoustic album. Well, we never stop writing. But I finally made the dance album, the album I always wanted to make.”

Perry’s excitement was palpable as she described the record as “super high energy, super summer, very high BPM.” She added, “We just had a family dance party to one of the songs, and it’s just full of so much joy, so much love, so much light.”

To further hype up her fans, Perry streamed on both IG Live and TikTok Live while signing vinyl inserts for “143.” She previewed three tracks from the album, starting with “I’m His He’s Mine,” featuring Doechii and sampling Crystal Waters’ 1991 hit “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless).” She also shared snippets of “Gimme Gimme,” which includes a feature from 21 Savage, and an upbeat track titled “Nirvana.”

Perry emphasized the inclusive and celebratory nature of the album, stating, “‘143’ is honestly a dance party. All fandoms invited. And it’s high energy, lots of love, mostly lots of love and BPM, summer, sexy. And it’s for y’all.”

The album’s lead single, “Woman’s World,” is set to be released on July 11 at 4 p.m. PST, accompanied by a music video. While a tour hasn’t been officially announced, Perry hinted on TikTok that she has cleared her schedule to potentially tour in the near future, much to the delight of her fans.

