Ariana Grande Announces Deluxe Edition of “Eternal Sunshine”

Ariana Grande recently revealed that a deluxe edition of her chart-topping album “Eternal Sunshine” is in the works, but fans will need to exercise patience for its release. During an appearance on the “Shut Up Evan” podcast, the Grammy-winning artist shared that while the deluxe set is definitely coming, it won’t be arriving anytime soon.

Grande expressed her desire to let the original album “live in this current state a little while longer,” ensuring she takes her time to perfect the deluxe version. She emphasized her commitment to making it “worth the wait and as special as I think it can be.”

“I definitely thought this album was perfect as it was, and I still kind of feel that way,” Grande said. “With time, I’ve been inspired to write more songs and inclined to do this deluxe. I’m really tempted to put a creative button on this storytelling, and I have a lot of ideas. It’s an idea that’s become something I can’t not do.”

One song, in particular, has caught Grande’s attention, which she referred to as “the final song,” describing it as “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written.”

The delay in the deluxe edition’s release is partly due to Grande’s busy schedule promoting the upcoming “Wicked” films, where she stars alongside Cynthia Erivo. She hinted at a tentative timeline, saying, “I’ll let it be a surprise, but I wouldn’t say any time super soon. I’m also trying to navigate the timing of the ‘Wicked’ of it all, because I really want to give my entire self to that when it’s time to shift gears.”

Fans can also look forward to a potential tour, as Grande previously mentioned on the “Zach Sang Show.” She hopes to fit in some shows between filming the two “Wicked” movies, which are slated for release on November 22, 2024, and November 26, 2025.

“Eternal Sunshine,” released in March 2024, marked Grande’s first full-length album since 2020, debuting at No. 1 and becoming her sixth chart-topping record. As fans eagerly await the deluxe edition, they can anticipate more updates from Grande as she continues to work on this exciting project.