Karol G Becomes First Musician with a Bratz Collector Doll

Karol G Becomes the First Musician to Get a Bratz Collector Doll

La Bichota just made history again! Karol G is officially the first musician to be immortalized as a Bratz doll. The Bratz x Karol G Collector Doll, inspired by her iconic rose-gold dress from the 2023 Latin Grammys, will be available for preorder on December 3, 2024, priced at $50.

Karol G shared her excitement:
“I can’t believe I’m celebrating another milestone in my career with my very first doll — and I’m incredibly proud that it’s with Bratz, a brand I’ve been a fan of since childhood!”

The doll is a stylish tribute to Karol’s career, featuring two looks:

  • 2023 Latin Grammy outfit: A rose-gold minidress replicating her Album of the Year-winning moment for Mañana Será Bonito.
  • Bichota-inspired merch look: A tee referencing her Bichota Season album, paired with accessories like a mini Grammy trophy and a replica of her LP.

Where to Buy the Bratz x Karol G Doll

The doll will be sold online and in stores across the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Spain, making it a global celebration of Karol G’s success.

Why Karol G?

Bratz Creative Director Jasmin Larian-Hekmat explained:
“Karol G’s vibrant style, colorful hairstyles, and bold fashion embody the Bratz aesthetic perfectly. She’s not just a queen of reggaeton but a style icon for fans worldwide.”

This collaboration comes after Karol G’s historic wins at the 2024 Latin Grammys, further cementing her status as a trailblazer in music and fashion.

Fans of Karol G and Bratz, get ready! Preorders open Dec. 3 — don’t miss this collectible piece celebrating an unforgettable year for La Bichota.

