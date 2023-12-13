Greek Edition

Kanye West’s Unveiling Spectacle: Star-Studded Album Listening Party Highlights

A Sneak Peek into the Musical Extravaganza Featuring Guest Appearances and a Surprise Lip Sync by North West

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Kanye West

It took a couple of months from the initial announcement to the actual listening party for Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new album, set to be released this Friday unless there are unexpected surprises.

The event, held at Wynwood Marketplace, gathered a lineup of guests featured on the album, including Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Bump J, and Freddie Gibbs. Following a growing trend (seen with Madonna and Beyoncé), Kanye’s ten-year-old daughter, North, made a special appearance, lip-syncing her father’s first-ever verse.

The album will also feature Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj on the track “New Body,” and Young Thug. Additionally, the event showcased “Everybody,” a track built around a reimagined sample of the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” with modified lyrics proclaiming “Yeezy’s back alright.”

Watch the full video of the event:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

