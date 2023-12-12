Greek Edition

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign Tease Unpredictable Album Drop in Miami

From Tracklist Teases to Miami Announcements – Navigating the Unpredictable Journey to the Album's Release on December 15th

Kanye West

Will it be true, or won’t it? Let’s be honest, we can’t really know. What to expect from Kanye West is by now beyond our predictions. In recent days, however, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign have begun to more explicitly tease their joint album. Despite discussions since October with the announcement – naturally unfulfilled – of a series of listening parties in selected stadiums in the States.

Now, after sharing the tracklist and releasing a song (Vultures), Kanye West is wandering around Miami, playing songs in more or less casual places, as usual. And yesterday, together with Ty Dolla Sign, they took the stage at LIV in Miami, where they announced the album’s release scheduled for this Friday, December 15.

Among the confirmed guests are Playboi Carti, Quavo, Future, Lil Drunk, Charlie Wilson, Bump J, Ant Clemons, and Young Thug.

