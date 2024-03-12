Kanye West, here’s the video for ‘Carnival’

Kanye West is on fire as he gears up for the release of ‘Vultures‘ second volume! From electrifying listening parties to groundbreaking discography announcements by his daughter North West, the anticipation is palpable. And yes, there’s more! Ye isn’t holding back with his critiques of the streaming system, all while collaborating with the likes of Ty Dolla Sign.

But wait, there’s a visual treat too! Feast your eyes on the stunning visual for “Carnival“, the chart-topping track from Vultures, featuring the dynamic duo of Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid. Directed by the visionary Jon Rafman, known for his work with Oneohtrix Point Never, the Carnival video dives into a captivating world of imagery, touching on themes ranging from fan culture to urban unrest.

Speaking of chart-toppers, “Carnival” just clinched the coveted top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, marking another historic moment for Ye. With this achievement, he solidifies his status as the only rapper to dominate the Hot 100 for three consecutive decades!

Join the celebration and immerse yourself in the musical journey of the West Household. The excitement is palpable, and the anticipation is at an all-time high! Stay tuned for more updates and electrifying releases from the one and only Mr. West. Let the Vultures soar!

