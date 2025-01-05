Ye Teases New Album BULLY With Studio Snippet

Ye Teases Fans With Snippet From Upcoming Album BULLY

A short studio clip of Kanye West has surfaced online, offering fans a tantalizing preview of his upcoming album BULLY. The 30-second video shows Ye enjoying what appears to be one of his latest productions, though the moment ends abruptly when he notices the camera and asks for the filming to stop.

No additional details about the track or album accompanied the clip, but its mere existence has fans buzzing.

KANYE WEST

BULLY 💿 🚨NEW SNIPPET🚨 pic.twitter.com/1AK0SVRiz7 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 4, 2025

- Advertisement -

What We Know About BULLY

Kanye officially announced BULLY back in September 2024 during a listening event at Haikou’s Wuyuan River Stadium in China. At the event, he played a track titled “Beauty and the Beast,” which he revealed had originally been intended for his Donda sessions in 2021. Longtime collaborator Mike Dean also confirmed on Instagram that “Beauty and the Beast” was initially planned for Ye’s 2021 release but has found its place on BULLY.

The album is reportedly being recorded entirely in a Tokyo hotel, with Kanye taking full control of production. A source close to the artist told hip-hop journalist Touré:

“This album is 100% him. He’s producing everything himself, which hasn’t happened in years. It’s Ye in full art studio mode.”

Such descriptions have fans reminiscing about My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, an era when Ye’s creative process was similarly immersive.

A Visual and Sonic Evolution

BULLY also comes with a striking visual identity, featuring Daidō Moriyama’s artwork, which Ye revealed alongside the album’s announcement. While little is known about the album’s overall sound, these teasers suggest an introspective yet innovative project—hallmarks of Kanye’s most celebrated work.

No Release Date in Sight

In true Kanye fashion, BULLY has no confirmed release date. Fans are left guessing, analyzing snippets, and speculating on when the full project will arrive.

The tracklist remains under wraps, but with Ye’s renewed focus on self-produced material, BULLY is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated albums of his career. For now, the glimpses of “Beauty and the Beast” and the unnamed track in the recent clip will have to suffice.

Stay tuned for updates as Ye prepares to re-enter the spotlight with what promises to be a bold artistic statement.