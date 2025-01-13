Kanye West Teases New Solo Album Bully and Possible Reunion with Mike Dean

Kanye West Teases New Album Bully and Hints at Mike Dean Collaboration

Yeezy season is officially back! Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been stirring excitement on social media in early 2025 with hints about his highly anticipated solo album, Bully.

On Monday, Ye took to Instagram to share a photo from his iconic 2016 Yeezy Season 3 fashion show at Madison Square Garden. The post featured Ye shaking hands with his longtime producer and engineer, Mike Dean, with the simple caption, “Bully” followed by eye emojis. Fans are speculating this could mean Dean is collaborating on Bully, marking their first major partnership since 2021’s Donda.

Dean, known for his extensive contributions to Kanye’s discography, including The College Dropout and Donda, has yet to comment on the post. Their rumored fallout in 2022 left many fans wondering if they’d ever work together again. This latest tease, however, signals a potential reunion for the duo, who last worked together on the Ty Dolla $ign collaboration Vultures 1.

Kanye & Mike Dean are seemingly BACK working together for ‘BULLY’ 👀 pic.twitter.com/4TxDrw5xAc — Kurrco (@Kurrco) January 13, 2025

Bully and Beyond

The Bully album rollout began in September 2024, with Ye dropping cryptic posts and hints about the project. In addition to his solo album, Ye has been actively promoting his collaborative Vultures albums with Ty Dolla $ign. Most recently, he released a music video for the track “530.”

Adding to the excitement, Ye revealed a trailer for Vultures The Movie on January 10. The AI-assisted film has no confirmed release date, but fans are eagerly anticipating more details.

A Return to His Roots

Ye has spent the early months of 2025 reconnecting with family and celebrating milestones, including his wife Bianca Censori’s 30th birthday. During the celebration in the Maldives, Ye gave an impromptu performance of his classic tracks, further stoking nostalgia among his fans.

With Mike Dean possibly back in the fold, Ye’s upcoming solo album could deliver the same groundbreaking sound that has defined his career. Whether Bully will feature previously previewed tracks like “Beauty and the Beast” remains to be seen, but fans are already hyped for what’s next.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bully, Vultures The Movie, and Ye’s evolving legacy.