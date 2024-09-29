back to top
Kanye West Announces New Album “Bully” and Premieres “Beauty and the Beast” in China

Ye Surprises Fans with New Track During His Performance at Wuyuan River Stadium

By Hit Channel
Hip-Hop
Kanye West @ Coachella 2019
Kanye West @ Coachella 2019 - Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Kanye West, has officially announced his next album, Bully, during a recent performance in China at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou. Along with the announcement, Ye debuted a new song titled “Beauty and the Beast,” a soft, reflective track featuring him singing over a gentle instrumental. He shared the news towards the end of his performance, telling fans, “I got a new album coming out. The album’s called Bully, and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.’”

The new track’s lyrics explore themes of resilience and introspection, with lines like, “I still think about it every night and day to try to stay away, to keep my audience / Don’t take this disrespect, I’m sitting here trying to redirect.” Longtime collaborator Mike Dean commented that “Beauty and the Beast” was originally a leftover from Ye’s 2021 Donda album, sparking excitement about its inclusion on the new project.

Fans, however, are cautious, as previous albums by Ye have experienced delays. Earlier this year, his Vultures collaborative albums with Ty Dolla Sign were pushed back multiple times before finally releasing. Despite these setbacks, anticipation for Bully remains high, with many hoping it won’t face the same release challenges.

In addition to his Bully announcement, Ye also performed “530,” a track from Vultures 2, marking the second performance of his ongoing tour in China, where he returned for the first time in 16 years. Over the past year, he and Ty Dolla Sign have held global listening events in support of their Vultures albums, including stops in South Korea and France.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details on Bully, as Ye continues to tease new music and performances across the globe.

