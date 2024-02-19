Greek Edition

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Collaborative Effort “Vultures 1” Reigns Supreme on Billboard 200

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures 1' Soars to Success

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Kanye West has finally released 'Vultures' with Ty Dolla $ign

Despite controversies surrounding Kanye West, his latest collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, “Vultures 1,” debuts triumphantly at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. The album’s resounding success underscores the enduring appeal of West’s artistry, despite recent backlash.

Vultures 1” soared to the top with a commanding 148,000 equivalent units, propelled primarily by streaming, which accounted for a staggering 167 million plays. The album’s 18,000 pure sales further solidify its chart-topping status.

For West, “Vultures 1” marks his eleventh solo No. 1 album, adding another illustrious achievement to his storied career. Meanwhile, for Ty Dolla $ign, this milestone represents his inaugural reign atop the Billboard 200—a testament to his growing prominence in the music industry.

- Advertisement -

The collaborative effort between West and Ty Dolla $ign not only dominates the charts but also showcases the power of artistic collaboration. With expectations high for the album’s tracks to make waves across various Billboard charts, including the Hot 100, the duo’s influence is poised to extend even further, reaffirming their status as trailblazers in the hip-hop landscape.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved