Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign unveiled the Vultures 2 cover art

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have just revealed the cover art for their highly anticipated album, Vultures Volume 2. The artwork depicts a masked individual holding up a portrait of another man.

In a recent Instagram post, Ty Dolla $ign confirmed that he is the masked figure in the image, while the man in the portrait is his brother, Jabreal Muhammad, also known as Big TC. Tragically, Muhammad is currently serving a life sentence for a crime that both brothers insist he did not commit.

Ty Dolla $ign has long been an advocate for his brother’s release, dedicating his debut album to the Free TC movement. Speaking to XXL Magazine at the time of the album’s release, Ty emphasized his desire to shed light on racial and social injustices, as well as the issue of mass incarceration in the United States. For him, the album is more than just a collection of songs; it’s a powerful statement and a call to action.

As fans eagerly await the release of Vultures Volume 2, they can expect more than just music. With Ty Dolla $ign’s commitment to social justice issues, this album promises to be a poignant reflection of the struggles faced by many in society today. Stay tuned for updates on the album’s release date, as well as further insights into the message behind the music.