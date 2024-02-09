Kacey Musgraves Announces New single and New album “Deeper Well” #Watch

Kacey Musgraves, the illustrious recipient of Grammy awards across all four major country music categories, unveils her latest musical endeavor with the release of her single “Deeper Well” and the forthcoming album of the same title, set to debut on March 15th.
“Deeper Well” stands as the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album, signaling a continuation of her artistic evolution and unwavering commitment to authenticity.
Collaborating once again with the accomplished producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Musgraves ventures into new sonic territories while staying true to her roots. Recorded predominantly at New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios, the album serves as a testament to Musgraves’ perpetual quest for creative exploration.
In her own words, Musgraves reflects on the essence of “Deeper Well,” conveying themes of transformation and resilience amidst life’s uncertainties. With the release of the album’s lead single accompanied by a visually captivating music video, directed by the talented Hannah Lux Davis, Musgraves invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and profound introspection.
As Musgraves navigates the crossroads of her musical journey, “Deeper Well” emerges as a testament to the enduring power of artistry and the boundless depths of human emotion.
Deeper Well:
01 Cardinal
02 Deeper Well
03 Too Good to Be True
04 Moving Out
05 Giver / Taker
06 Sway
07 Dinner With Friends
08 Heart of the Woods
09 Jade Green
10 The Architect
11 Lonely Millionaire
12 Heaven Is
13 Anime Eyes
14 Nothing to Be Scared Of