Kacey Musgraves Announces New single and New album “Deeper Well” #Watch

Kacey Musgraves, the illustrious recipient of Grammy awards across all four major country music categories, unveils her latest musical endeavor with the release of her single “Deeper Well” and the forthcoming album of the same title, set to debut on March 15th.

“Deeper Well” stands as the acclaimed singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album, signaling a continuation of her artistic evolution and unwavering commitment to authenticity.

Collaborating once again with the accomplished producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Musgraves ventures into new sonic territories while staying true to her roots. Recorded predominantly at New York’s iconic Electric Lady Studios, the album serves as a testament to Musgraves’ perpetual quest for creative exploration.

In her own words, Musgraves reflects on the essence of “Deeper Well,” conveying themes of transformation and resilience amidst life’s uncertainties. With the release of the album’s lead single accompanied by a visually captivating music video, directed by the talented Hannah Lux Davis, Musgraves invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery and profound introspection.

As Musgraves navigates the crossroads of her musical journey, “Deeper Well” emerges as a testament to the enduring power of artistry and the boundless depths of human emotion.

Deeper Well:

01 Cardinal

02 Deeper Well

03 Too Good to Be True

04 Moving Out

05 Giver / Taker

06 Sway

07 Dinner With Friends

08 Heart of the Woods

09 Jade Green

10 The Architect

11 Lonely Millionaire

12 Heaven Is

13 Anime Eyes

14 Nothing to Be Scared Of