Julia Michaels Unveils New Single “Heaven II” Alongside Official Music Video

Julia Michaels Returns with Bold New Single and Video, “Heaven II”

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist Julia Michaels is back, launching an exciting new phase in her career with the release of her latest single, “Heaven II.” The track, now available on all streaming platforms, is accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Blythe Thomas and filmed in Los Angeles, setting the perfect visual tone for Michaels’ powerful lyrics.

“Heaven II” captures a blend of passion, love, and liberation, and according to Michaels, it represents themes of “love, sex, desire, freedom—and my hot boyfriend.” The single demonstrates Michaels’ evolving sound and lyrical depth, establishing her as a formidable voice in contemporary pop.

- Advertisement -

Michaels has been instrumental in shaping the pop landscape over the past decade, collaborating on hits for some of the industry’s biggest names, including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, and Selena Gomez. Known for her unique perspective on themes of love, loss, and the nuances of human connection, Michaels continues to deliver music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

With “Heaven II,” Michaels reasserts her place at the forefront of pop music, bringing fans an authentic look at her growth as both a songwriter and artist. Don’t miss the official video for “Heaven II,” which captures the passion and emotion that fans have come to love in Julia Michaels’ music.