Henry, Come On: Lana Del Rey Opens a New Era With Haunting First Single

Lana Del Rey has returned with Henry, Come On, a cinematic and slow-burning ballad that reclaims her place at the edge of alt-pop mysticism. It marks the official beginning of her tenth studio album cycle, The Right Person Will Stay, due for release on May 21, 2025.

The song, teased across social media since early 2024, arrives with the quiet force of an open wound. Del Rey’s signature melancholy is intact—drenched in poetic longing, ghostly harmonies, and lush, nostalgic textures. “Henry, Come On” feels like a whispered confession from a roadside motel, drenched in twilight and regret. It’s pure Lana—elegantly unraveling.

Produced by longtime collaborators Drew Erickson, Dean Reid, and country-pop powerhouse Luke Laird, the track leans away from her once-rumored country album Lasso. Instead, it pivots into something more hauntingly “Southern gothic,” a term Del Rey herself recently used to describe her shifting sonic palette. The lacy white dress on the single’s artwork, shot by Neil Krug, feels like a visual metaphor for this ethereal Americana she’s threading into her sound.

Del Rey first hinted at The Right Person Will Stay in late 2023, expressing gratitude to her collaborators on Instagram, including Jack Antonoff and Zach Dawes. With thirteen tracks reportedly completed, the project promises a deeply personal and possibly genre-bending journey. Her statement at the time—“Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry”—also confirms she’s eyeing a staggered release approach.

“Henry, Come On” arrives just weeks ahead of her Stagecoach Festival debut on April 25, followed by a summer stretch of UK and Ireland tour dates. Whether the rest of the album continues in this gothic-soulful vein remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Lana Del Rey is moving to her own rhythm, as always—slow, deliberate, and spellbinding.

2025 might be the year she redefines the Southern gothic pop genre entirely.