NIBIRII Festival 2025 Announces Full Lineup for Germany’s Premier Open-Air Rave Weekend

Get ready for one of Europe’s most beloved underground raves—NIBIRII Festival returns for its 2025 edition from August 22–24, bringing together more than 60,000 music lovers for an electrifying weekend of techno, GOA, and drum & bass on the shores of the stunning Dürener Badesee in Western Germany.

Presented by the iconic Bootshaus Cologne, NIBIRII is a true open-air haven for fans of intense beats and immersive experiences. This year’s edition will feature over 100 acts performing across four creatively designed stages, blending high-spec production with lush natural surroundings.

The 2025 Lineup Highlights

AZYR returns with unrelenting energy, while French techno rebel I Hate Models brings his signature cocktail of acid, emotion, and industrial chaos. Scotland’s fast-rising Hannah Laing is set to mesmerize with trance-laced hard grooves, and Kobosil—Berlin’s dark prince of techno—promises a deep, driving set for the ages.

A must-see set comes from SHLOMO & Dyen, teaming up for a fierce B2B session that fuses pounding rave energy with gritty soundscapes.

Other standout names include:

Subtronics, Sub Focus, Oliver Schories, Avaion, Maddix, YouNotUs, Kerstin Eden, Gregor Tresher, Mausio, and Carsten Halm—plus underground favorites like Brigitte Belling, Makla, Autodrive, and many more.

The Experience

Set on the serene Dürener Badesee, a crystal-clear recreational lake near Aachen and Cologne, NIBIRII offers more than just music—it’s a lifestyle escape. Dance by day, swim in between sets, and sleep under the stars (or in one of the lakeside hotels). Guests can camp onsite, with weekend passes starting at €164. Daily tickets are also available starting March 6, 2025, offering flexibility for every type of raver.

Each of the festival’s four stages is known for elaborate, otherworldly decor, immersive light shows, and finely tuned sound—creating a sensory overload designed for full freedom and connection.

Beyond the Music

From art installations and interactive workshops to food vendors and chillout zones, the NIBIRII weekend is about much more than just pounding bass. It’s about celebration, exploration, and unity—a space where ravers from all across Europe come together to lose themselves in the moment.

Tickets and camping passes are now available at nibirii.com.

Whether you’re into deep techno rituals, psychedelic explorations, or earth-shattering D&B drops, NIBIRII 2025 is your portal to a new dimension.

Lineup (A-Z)

1991

A Little Sound

A.N.I.

Adrián Mills

AKKI

Alfred Heinrichs

Alignment

Andromedik

Andy C

Arcando

Autodrive

Avaion

Azyr

Bad Boombox

Bass Army

Borgore

Bou + B Live 247

Brigitte Belling

Camacho

Camo & Krooked

Carsten Halm

CARV

Clara Cuvé

Cleopard2000

Cloudy

CLTX

Danth

Dave Replay

Delta Heavy

Delta Labs

Delusional

DHALI

DJ Autobahn

DUBS

Dyen

Enaly

Eptic

Fabio Fusco

Falex

Fernanda Pistelli

Friction

Funk Tribu

future.666

George aka Dr.Radsport

Gonzi

Gourski

Gregor Tresher

Hannah Laing

Harriet Jaxxon

Heartbeat-A

Holy Priest

I Hate Models

Infected Mushroom (DJ Set)

Janis Zielinski

Jaycut

Jilax

Johannes Schuster

Jon Void

Kalte Liebe (Live)

Karla Blum

KBS

Kerstin Eden

Kevin Arnold

Killin’ Void

Kobosil

KORSE

KUKO

Laeti

Lawyn

Lyne

Maddix

Makla

Mandragora

Mausio

Mija

Mika Heggemann

Mischluft

Moment Es Scheppert

MR.BLACK

Neelix

Neon Graveyard

Nicom & Hyperion

Nogata

NOVAH

Odymel

Oliver Schories

Omiki

Outsiders

Pappenheimer

Per Pleks

Poltergst

PRADA2000

Reaper

Rebko

Rhytmox & Texo

RIKHTER (Live)

Schrotthagen

Sekula

Shlømo

Snoritz

Somewhen

Sonic Species

Sub Focus

Subtronics

SUSKA

Tanja Miju

Terra

Ticon

Tscherboo

Turno

Vagabund

Vegas

Vini Vici

YouNotUs

ZEUZ