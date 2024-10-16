Juice WRLD Releases Highly-Anticipated Tracks “Both Ways” and “Cavalier” from The Pre-Party (Extended) EP

Juice WRLD‘s estate has gifted fans with two long-awaited tracks, “Both Ways” and “Cavalier,” now part of The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. Released through Grade A and Interscope Records, these songs highlight the late artist’s diverse range, lyrical depth, and musical prowess.

“Both Ways”—first leaked in 2023—has evolved into a fan favorite with its catchy, low-slung groove. Produced by Nick Mira and Pharaoh Vice, the track features Juice’s effortless melodies and sharp lyrics. As Juice raps, “If you’re crossing my streets, better look both ways,” the accompanying video directed by his close friend Trippie Redd adds a visual depth to the song’s message.

On the other hand, “Cavalier” delivers a darker, moodier tone. Produced by 808 Mafia’s Purps and Ian Francis, the track mixes a haunting guitar riff with hard-hitting drums. First previewed in 2019, the track was never included in Death Race for Love, but its raw energy and powerful lyrics, like “They gon’ make me blow my fuse,” have left a lasting impression on fans.

These two new singles join earlier tracks “World Tour (Aquafina)” and “Lightyears” to complete The Pre-Party (Extended) EP. Together, they paint a vivid picture of Juice WRLD’s artistic versatility, reminding listeners why his legacy continues to influence the hip-hop world.