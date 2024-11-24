Juice WRLD’s Final Album The Party Never Ends Set to Release on Black Friday

Juice WRLD’s Estate Announces Final Album The Party Never Ends

Juice WRLD fans, the wait is almost over. The late rapper’s estate has officially announced the release of his fifth and final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. The highly anticipated project will drop on Black Friday, November 29, just days ahead of the fifth anniversary of Juice WRLD’s untimely passing.

Trailer and Concept

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt trailer featuring actor Eric Roberts, who plays a grandfather reminiscing about Juice’s impact on the world. In the trailer, Roberts tells his grandchildren, “The last album — it was really worth the wait,” highlighting the enduring legacy of Juice WRLD’s music even years into the future. The trailer was directed by Steve Cannon and gives fans an emotional glimpse into how The Party Never Ends aims to honor the late rapper’s memory.

Lil Bibby’s Tribute

Juice WRLD’s former manager, Lil Bibby, shared his thoughts on Instagram, reflecting on the past five years. “Been 5 years, kid, still missing you down here… Feels like yesterday you were down here cracking ya corny jokes,” Bibby wrote. He added that despite countless leaks and unreleased material, fans are still eager for more. “Your fans still miss you, still getting on my nerves every day,” he said, ending his tribute with, “Hope y’all enjoy this Last Album! 999 for Life!!!”

What to Expect

While the album’s tracklist remains under wraps, fans have already gotten a taste with the remix of Juice’s iconic “All Girls Are the Same” featuring Nicki Minaj. The project follows October’s The Pre-Party (Extended) EP, hinting at more unreleased gems awaiting fans on The Party Never Ends.

The album also features stunning cover art designed by Takashi Murakami, adding a visual element that complements Juice’s artistic vision.

Juice WRLD’s Legacy

Juice WRLD, born Jarad Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019, at just 21 years old due to an accidental overdose. Despite his tragic passing, his influence on music and culture has only grown, with fans and collaborators continuing to celebrate his contributions to hip-hop and emo rap.

Release Date

Mark your calendars: The Party Never Ends drops everywhere on November 29, 2025.

Stream the trailer above, and stay tuned for what promises to be a heartfelt tribute to one of rap’s brightest stars.

The Party Never Ends 🎉 The final Juice WRLD album. Next Friday. https://t.co/db9sb9njzG pic.twitter.com/6QNAOnVip3 — . (@JuiceWorlddd) November 21, 2024