JPEGMAFIA Releases Explosive New Album 'I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU' Featuring Vince Staples and Denzel Curry

The 14-track LP showcases JPEGMAFIA's experimental style with contributions from Buzzy Lee and others, now available for streaming.

JPEGMAFIA Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU’

JPEGMAFIA has released his fifth solo album, titled I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, surprising fans with its sudden drop. The 14-track LP, which follows up on the success of his 2021 release LP!, is now available for streaming. The album features a star-studded lineup, including guest appearances from Vince Staples, Denzel Curry, and Buzzy Lee, who bring unique flavors to the project.

The album kicks off with the track “i scream this in the mirror before i interact with anyone,” setting the tone for JPEGMAFIA’s signature experimental style. Singles like “don’t rely on other men” and “SIN MIEDO” teased the album’s eclectic vibe, which is further amplified by tracks such as “its dark and hell is hot,” “vulgar display of power,” and “either on or off the drugs.”

Vince Staples lends his talents to the politically charged “New Black History,” which intriguingly samples Staples’ own track “Señiorita.” Denzel Curry, fresh off his latest project, brings his intense energy to “JPEGULTRA!” Meanwhile, Buzzy Lee adds a unique touch to “Don’t Put Anything On The Bible,” showcasing the diverse range of collaborations on the album.

In addition to the album release, JPEGMAFIA has announced the LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR, which will see him performing across Europe and the UK early next year. This tour is set to bring his high-energy performances and new music to a global audience.

Fans can now stream I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU in full, experiencing JPEGMAFIA’s latest artistic evolution and the powerful collaborations that define this groundbreaking project.

