Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull Light Up Latin Grammys with “Now or Never” Performance

Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull Unite for a Show-Stopping Performance

The 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards in Miami brought together unexpected collaborators Jon Bon Jovi and Pitbull for a thrilling live debut of their new track, Now or Never. The song reimagines Bon Jovi’s rock anthem It’s My Life with Pitbull’s signature Miami-infused energy.

The stage was set ablaze as the duo performed amidst glowing red lights, blending Bon Jovi’s rock roots with Pitbull’s dynamic verses. Staying true to the original’s iconic hook, Now or Never introduces a modern twist with a pulsing beat and a motivational verse from Mr. Worldwide himself:

“Just live your life like Frank Sinatra, your way, and have no fear.”

Pitbull e Jon Bon Jovi performam no palco do #LatinGRAMMY pic.twitter.com/RjlyMTsYc9 — midiabr (@midiabr_) November 15, 2024

A Partnership Years in the Making

This isn’t the first time Bon Jovi and Pitbull have teamed up to wow fans. Their friendship began in 2017 at the Songwriters Hall of Fame and has since flourished. In September, Bon Jovi surprised concertgoers by joining Pitbull onstage during his Party After Dark tour in New York. The duo also performed together at a star-studded tribute to Jimmy Buffett earlier this year.

Latin Grammys Highlight Collaboration and Culture

The Latin GRAMMYs highlighted both performers’ contributions to music. Bon Jovi played a dual role, presenting the Person of the Year award to Colombian legend Carlos Vives and delivering a heartfelt performance with Pitbull later in the night. The evening showcased a diverse slate of talent, including Luis Fonsi, Kali Uchis, Grupo Frontera, and more.

Pitbull, a Miami native, brought his 305 flair to the awards show but is already preparing for his 2024–2025 Vegas After Dark residency at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.

Now or Never is available now on all major streaming platforms, marking another unforgettable milestone in the careers of both Bon Jovi and Pitbull