Shakira and Wyclef Jean Reunite for Electric “Hips Don’t Lie” Anniversary Performance

Nearly two decades after its chart-topping reign, Hips Don’t Lie returned to the spotlight in an unforgettable way. On May 6, Shakira and Wyclef Jean reunited on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a high-energy anniversary performance that proved the song’s timeless appeal. Dressed in red and dancing barefoot on a sand-covered stage, Shakira showcased the same iconic hip moves that once shook the globe, while Jean brought his signature swagger, backed by dancers and a vibrant live band.

Originally released in 2006 and featuring a sample from Jerry Rivera’s salsa classic Amores Como el Nuestro, Hips Don’t Lie fused reggaeton, cumbia, and pop into a cultural phenomenon. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped charts in over 20 countries, later earning a Grammy nomination and cementing its place as one of the most recognizable Latin crossover hits in music history.

The Tonight Show appearance is one of three planned TV events this May celebrating the single’s legacy and Shakira’s continued dominance. On May 8, she returns to Fallon for a sit-down interview, and later this month, fans can catch her performing her 1996 ballad Antología.

Meanwhile, her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is breaking records. After launching in Brazil, the North American leg kicks off May 13 in Charlotte, with stops including Washington, D.C. for WorldPride on May 26. The tour has already grossed over $70 million from 11 shows, making it one of 2025’s hottest live events.

Shakira isn’t just revisiting her legacy—she’s redefining it in real time. And with performances like this, it’s clear: her hips still don’t lie.