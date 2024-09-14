Joey Bada$$ and Chlöe Bailey Drop Soulful New Single “TELL ME”

Joey Bada$$ and Chlöe Bailey have teamed up once again for their new single, “TELL ME.“ This marks their second collaboration after “Happy Without Me” from Chloe x Halle’s album The Kids Are Alright. Produced by Boys Are Rolling, Grant Lapointe, and Larrance “Rance1500” Dopson, the track features a smooth, R&B-inspired beat that complements the pair’s introspective lyrics about romantic uncertainty.

Fans have been waiting for this release since Joey teased the track in a viral Instagram reel over a year ago, which garnered over 5 million views. With “TELL ME”, the duo’s undeniable chemistry shines through once again, blending Joey’s lyrical depth with Chlöe’s sultry vocals.

This collaboration extends beyond music, as Joey also appeared in Chlöe’s “Cheatback” music video, and both starred in the TV show Grown-ish. Whether “TELL ME” is part of Joey’s future projects or a standalone hit, its captivating sound is sure to resonate with listeners.

Check out the track and experience the magic of this powerful collaboration between two of today’s most versatile artists.