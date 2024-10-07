Jim Legxacy Drops New Single “Aggressive” Ahead of Black British Music Mixtape Release

British artist Jim Legxacy is making waves once again with his latest single, “Aggressive,” marking his debut release under XL Recordings. The track comes ahead of his highly anticipated mixtape, Black British Music, set to drop in 2024. Known for his genre-blending sound that fuses R&B, grime, alternative, and afro beats, Legxacy has quickly positioned himself as one of the UK’s most exciting rising stars.

The song, co-produced by AOD, Joe Stanley, and Tendai, features a nostalgic nod to Chip’s 2009 hit “Oopsy Daisy,” drawing on the legacy of British rap to deliver a powerful and emotionally resonant track. The music video, directed by Fidel, was uniquely shot entirely on a Blackberry, adding an authentic, raw edge that complements the song’s message.

Earlier this year, Legxacy released “Nothings Changed (!),” a deeply personal tribute to his late sister. The emotionally charged track captured the artist’s journey of grief, resilience, and healing through music. He debuted it during a live performance at The Albany in Deptford, a special night filled with family, friends, and fans, setting the stage for the upcoming mixtape.

Signed to XL Recordings, Legxacy’s next project, Black British Music, explores life in South East London, reflecting his personal experiences while navigating the ever-changing socio-political landscape. With his unique mix of musical styles and powerful storytelling, Jim Legxacy is rapidly becoming a defining voice in UK music culture.