JID Drops “31 (Freestyle)” as YouTube-Exclusive Single, Hinting at a Major Comeback

JID is keeping fans on their toes in 2024 with the release of “31 (Freestyle),” a YouTube-exclusive single that follows his earlier freestyle “30 (Freestyle).” The Atlanta-based rapper has been relatively quiet this year, teasing fans with these off-the-dome releases while keeping major projects under wraps. The freestyle continues his numbered series, which began with “29 (Freestyle)” back in 2022, each showcasing his sharp lyricism and untouchable flow.

“31 (Freestyle)” brings JID’s clever bars to life with Hollywood Cole on production, delivering a hard-hitting beat. The track’s accompanying music video, set in Saudi Arabia, adds a striking visual component to the freestyle, elevating its intensity. JID’s signature rapid-fire delivery shines as he spits lines like, “You a prophet, or you only out for profit / Runnin’ fades, sippin’ water out the faucet, my adolescent days.”

Though fans are still waiting for JID’s highly anticipated next studio album, Forever & A Day, and his rumored collaboration tape with Metro Boomin, these freestyle drops show the Dreamville rapper hasn’t lost his touch. While “31 (Freestyle)” isn’t yet available on streaming platforms, fans can stream the track and video exclusively on YouTube.

- Advertisement -

Until his full projects drop, JID continues to impress with his unmatched skill, hinting that a larger comeback might be right around the corner. Stay tuned for more updates on his upcoming releases.