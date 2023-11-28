Jennifer Lopez’s Decade-Long Musical Return

“When I was little, they used to ask me what I wanted to become when I grew up, and the answer was always the same: I wanted to be in love.” With these words, Jennifer Lopez tells us “who she is now” in the trailer for “This Is Me… Now,” her first album in 10 years.

“This Is Me… Now” will be released on February 16, 2024, and will be preceded by the single “Can’t Get Enough” scheduled for January 10, 2024. Also on February 16, “This Is Me… Now: The Film” will be released on Prime Video, launched with the claim: hear it, see it, live it.

Lopez’s last album, A.K.A., came out in 2014. Since then, she’s released standalone singles with Cardi B and Skrillex, collaborated with Maluma and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and performed at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira. She’s also stayed busy as an actor, starring in Hustlers, Marry Me, and Second Act as well as hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2019.

