Jennifer Lopez Embarks on “This Is Me…Now” Tour

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented entertainer, is making headlines with exciting announcements surrounding her highly anticipated new album and her return to the stage with a captivating tour. Alongside her musical endeavors, she’s set to take the fashion world by storm as one of the co-chairs for the prestigious 2024 Met Gala.

Fresh off the heels of her upcoming album release, “This Is Me…Now,” Lopez has unveiled plans for an electrifying tour, her first since 2019’s acclaimed “It’s My Party” tour. With Live Nation at the helm, this cross-country journey will see Lopez gracing arenas across North America, treating audiences in over 30 cities to an unforgettable live experience.

Kicking off at Orlando’s Kia Center on June 26, the tour promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions, featuring Lopez’s chart-topping hits alongside new tracks from “This Is Me…Now,” serving as a poignant sequel to her beloved 2002 album, “This Is Me…Then.” From Miami to Los Angeles, Toronto to New York, and culminating in a grand finale at Houston’s Toyota Center on August 31, Lopez is poised to leave her mark on stages across the continent.

In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez provided insight into her latest musical endeavor, revealing how the album intimately explores her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck and draws inspiration from her personal journey as a mother to teenage twins.

In addition to her musical triumphs, Lopez’s influence extends to the realm of high fashion, as she assumes the role of co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala. Joining luminaries such as Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, Lopez will help steer the gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” in celebration of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

With tickets for the tour set to go on sale soon, including exclusive presales for JLo Fan Club members, Citi, and Verizon customers, anticipation is reaching fever pitch for what promises to be a summer of unforgettable performances and iconic fashion moments courtesy of Jennifer Lopez.

“THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR” DATES

06-26 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

06-28 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

07-02 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07-03 Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

07-05 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

07-06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07-09 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

07-11 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

07-13 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

07-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

07-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

07-19 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

07-20 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

07-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

07-24 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

07-26 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

07-27 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

07-30 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07-31 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08-02 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08-05 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

08-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08-09 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

08-10 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08-14 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-20 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

08-22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-24 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

08-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

08-31 Houston, TX – Toyota Center