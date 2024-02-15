Jennifer Lopez Embarks on “This Is Me…Now” Tour

Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented entertainer, is making headlines with exciting announcements surrounding her highly anticipated new album and her return to the stage with a captivating tour. Alongside her musical endeavors, she’s set to take the fashion world by storm as one of the co-chairs for the prestigious 2024 Met Gala.
Fresh off the heels of her upcoming album release, “This Is Me…Now,” Lopez has unveiled plans for an electrifying tour, her first since 2019’s acclaimed “It’s My Party” tour. With Live Nation at the helm, this cross-country journey will see Lopez gracing arenas across North America, treating audiences in over 30 cities to an unforgettable live experience.
Kicking off at Orlando’s Kia Center on June 26, the tour promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions, featuring Lopez’s chart-topping hits alongside new tracks from “This Is Me…Now,” serving as a poignant sequel to her beloved 2002 album, “This Is Me…Then.” From Miami to Los Angeles, Toronto to New York, and culminating in a grand finale at Houston’s Toyota Center on August 31, Lopez is poised to leave her mark on stages across the continent.
In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez provided insight into her latest musical endeavor, revealing how the album intimately explores her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck and draws inspiration from her personal journey as a mother to teenage twins.
In addition to her musical triumphs, Lopez’s influence extends to the realm of high fashion, as she assumes the role of co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala. Joining luminaries such as Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, Lopez will help steer the gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” in celebration of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
With tickets for the tour set to go on sale soon, including exclusive presales for JLo Fan Club members, Citi, and Verizon customers, anticipation is reaching fever pitch for what promises to be a summer of unforgettable performances and iconic fashion moments courtesy of Jennifer Lopez.
“THIS IS ME…NOW THE TOUR” DATES
06-26 Orlando, FL – Kia Center
06-28 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
07-02 Austin, TX – Moody Center
07-03 Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
07-05 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
07-06 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
07-09 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
07-11 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
07-13 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
07-16 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
07-17 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
07-19 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
07-20 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
07-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
07-24 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
07-26 Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
07-27 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
07-30 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07-31 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
08-02 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
08-05 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
08-07 Boston, MA – TD Garden
08-09 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena
08-10 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
08-14 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08-16 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08-20 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
08-22 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08-24 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08-25 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
08-27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
08-30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
08-31 Houston, TX – Toyota Center