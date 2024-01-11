Jennifer Lopez Shares Video for New Song “Can’t Get Enough”

Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez is making waves once again as she unveils the highly anticipated video for the lead single from her upcoming album, This Is Me…Now. Directed by the multi-talented Lopez herself, in collaboration with the acclaimed Dave Meyers—known for his work with artists like Drake, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles—the “Can’t Get Enough” visual promises to be a captivating journey for fans.

The video is not just a standalone piece; it’s a pivotal part of a larger “musical experience” film tied to the album. Fans can mark their calendars for February 16 when the complete audio-visual extravaganza is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

“Can’t Get Enough” is the result of a creative collaboration between Lopez and a powerhouse trio consisting of Rogét Chahayed, HitBoy, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman. The combined talents of these musical maestros are sure to deliver a track that will leave listeners hooked and eager for more.

This Is Me…Now serves as a noteworthy sequel to Lopez’s 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, taking fans on a journey through her musical evolution over the past two decades. One standout track, “Dear Ben, Pt. II,” adds an intriguing twist, serving as a follow-up to the 2002 hit “Dear Ben,” a heartfelt ode to her then-husband, Ben Affleck.

The full tracklist promises a diverse range of sounds and emotions, offering a glimpse into the multifaceted artistry of Jennifer Lopez. As anticipation builds, fans can rest assured that This Is Me…Now is poised to be a musical experience that transcends time and resonates with audiences around the globe.

This Is Me…Now:

01 This Is Me…Now

02 To Be Yours

03 Mad in Love

04 Can’t Get Enough

05 Not.Going.Anywhere.

06 Rebound

07 Dear Ben, Pt. II

08 Hummingbird

09 Hearts and Flowers

10 Broken Like Me

11 This Time Around

12 Midnight Trip to Vegas

13 Greatest Love Story Never Told