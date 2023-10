- Advertisement -

The highly popular member of the superstar K-POP girl group Blackpink, Jennie, has released her new solo dance banger titled “You And Me.” Following Jennie’s appearance at Coachella, the track went viral, and her impressive dance performance video is currently trending worldwide on YouTube.