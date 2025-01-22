BLACKPINK’s Jennie Announces Debut Solo Album Ruby

Jennie, a founding member of BLACKPINK, has officially announced her debut solo album, Ruby. Scheduled for release on March 7 under her independent label Odd Atelier and Columbia Records, the highly anticipated project includes 15 tracks and a star-studded lineup of collaborators.

Fans can look forward to features from Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, and Kali Uchis. The album also includes Jennie’s October 2024 hit single “Mantra,” which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 3 on the Billboard Global 200.

A teaser video shared on Jennie’s social media accounts unveiled the album’s concept and launched pre-orders for physical formats, including photobooks, a CD digipack, and an exclusive Target edition. These physical versions will include a “Jennie Only Audio” version of the album, featuring her vocals exclusively.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Jennie shared insights into the deeply personal journey of creating Ruby. “I started this project during my last BLACKPINK tour. I listed out the things I wanted in life and prioritized releasing a solo album,” she explained. “It’s been a challenging but fulfilling experience.”

Since her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016, Jennie has become a global icon, helping the group achieve groundbreaking milestones like performing at Coachella in 2019 and topping the Billboard 200 with their album Born Pink in 2022.

Jennie’s solo ventures began in 2023 with her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol. In 2024, she collaborated with Brockhampton’s Matt Champion on the track “Slow Motion” and launched her independent label, Odd Atelier, in partnership with Columbia Records.

Described as a “sonic experience” that spans multiple genres, Ruby represents Jennie’s evolution as a solo artist and global force in the music industry. Fans can pre-order the album now and prepare for its release on March 7.

Stay tuned for updates and the official tracklist reveal!