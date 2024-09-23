back to top
Greek Edition

Jeff Mills Releases New Powerland EP Under Millsart Alias

A Four-Track Exploration of Jazz, Experimental Techno, and Cosmic Energy

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Jeff Mills has released a new EP titled Powerland under his Millsart alias. Released on September 20 through his Axis Records label, the four-track EP showcases Mills’ signature blend of Detroit techno with elements of jazz and experimental compositions. It’s the sixth part of his Axis Expressionist Series, a project dedicated to telling stories through techno.

Inspired by cosmic themes, Mills drew from the idea of the “37th Parallel,” a string of energy connecting Earth and the cosmos. These influences are apparent in the EP’s immersive soundscapes, which explore time travel, spiritual transitions, and healing.

Mills has had a prolific year, already releasing two full-length albums in 2024: The Trip – Enter The Black Hole, a cosmic opera, and The Eye Witness, a conceptual album blending sci-fi with avant-garde sounds. Powerland continues to expand on Mills’ vision of techno as a platform for deep storytelling and exploration.

Listen to Powerland now and experience Mills’ latest journey into experimental techno.

Tracklist:

01. The Savvy Provocateurs Of Parallel 42
02. Powerland
03. The Divine Line
04. Hippie Wild Woman

Monday, September 23, 2024

