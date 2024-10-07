Janice Combs Defends Diddy: “My Son Deserves His Day in Court”

Janice Combs, the mother of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has broken her silence to defend her son amid a whirlwind of serious legal allegations, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Through a statement released via her attorney Natalie Figgers, Janice Combs expressed her unwavering support, urging the public to reserve judgment and allow Diddy to have his day in court.

Janice likened the media coverage of the case to a “public lynching,” criticizing how the accusations have been framed before the trial has even begun. “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth but for a narrative created out of lies,” she said, further stressing that Diddy has been portrayed unfairly in the media.

Central to the controversy is Diddy’s past relationship with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused the rapper of abuse. A hotel video, which allegedly captured a confrontation between the two, sparked widespread discussion. While Janice acknowledged the video, she emphasized that it doesn’t tell the full story. She believes the settlement of Cassie’s lawsuit may have triggered a “ricochet effect” of false allegations.

- Advertisement -

“These lies are motivated by financial gain,” Janice Combs stated, defending her son’s innocence and expressing hope that, through the legal process, the truth will emerge. Despite the serious charges, Janice remains confident in her son’s innocence, stating, “He is not the monster they’ve painted him to be.”

As Diddy awaits his upcoming court appearance, Janice’s public statement reflects a mother’s resolve to stand by her son in the face of adversity, advocating for a fair trial and urging the public to consider the possibility of false allegations before rushing to judgment.