Jamie xx Unveils New Single “Dafodil” Featuring Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, and Panda Bear Ahead of ‘In Waves’ Album Release

Jamie xx has just dropped a fresh single, “Dafodil,” giving fans another taste of his highly anticipated album, In Waves, set for release on September 20 via Young. The track is a collaborative effort featuring the ethereal voices of Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, and Panda Bear, bringing together a blend of sounds that perfectly capture the dreamy, nostalgic vibes of a London summer night.

According to Jamie xx, “Dafodil” was a pivotal track in the making of In Waves. “It was one of the first pieces of music that I made for this album,” he shared, “and it was actually the song that made me realize I could finally make another album.” The collaboration began as a series of voice notes exchanged between Jamie xx and Kelsey Lu, reminiscing about a hazy night they both remembered, before John Glacier and Panda Bear added their unique vocal touches, evoking the warmth and magic of those summer evenings.

Kelsey Lu reflected on the creation of “Dafodil,” describing it as “a fun ride into a cute, sexy, hazy night in London shared with my dear friend Jamie xx. Memories of my first London summer that I’ll cherish forever are now encapsulated for us all to experience together.”

In Waves promises to be a standout project, featuring other tracks like “Baddy on the Floor” with Honey Dijon, “Treat Each Other Right,” “Life” with Robyn, and “All You Children” with the Avalanches. The album is shaping up to be a celebration of collaboration, creativity, and the unique spirit of London nights.