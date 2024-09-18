Jamie xx Reunites The xx on “Waited All Night” Ahead of New Album In Waves

As the release of Jamie xx’s highly anticipated album In Waves approaches on September 20, fans are in for a special treat with the latest single, “Waited All Night.” This track marks a long-awaited reunion of The xx, featuring bandmates Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim. It’s the first time the trio has appeared together on a record since their 2017 album See You.

The single made its live debut at Glastonbury Festival, where the three musicians performed it during Jamie xx’s set earlier this summer. Now, the official release showcases their seamless synergy, blending Jamie’s signature production with Romy’s and Sim’s distinct vocals.

In a heartfelt statement, Jamie xx expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy. It’s wonderful to have the gang back together.” Romy and Sim also shared their excitement about reuniting for the track, stating, “We’ve loved collaborating on our solo projects, but this was a special moment for us to come together again.”

“Waited All Night” joins a series of pre-released tracks from In Waves, including “Treat Each Other Right,” “Life” featuring Robyn, and “All You Children” with The Avalanches. Jamie’s second solo album comes nearly a decade after his critically acclaimed debut, In Colour (2015), and promises more electrifying collaborations with artists like Honey Dijon, Panda Bear, and Kelsey Lu.

With 12 tracks in total, In Waves is poised to be one of the most exciting electronic releases of the year, bringing together fresh material and long-awaited collaborations.