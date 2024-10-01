Jamie xx Announces Colossal 2024-2025 World Tour in Support of ‘In Waves’

Jamie xx has officially announced an expansive world tour to celebrate the release of his long-awaited album, In Waves. This tour marks his first solo full-length album since In Colour (2015) and promises to be an unforgettable global event for fans.

The In Waves world tour kicked off in late September 2024 with two electrifying performances at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace. Now, Jamie xx will continue his journey across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with shows scheduled through to March 2025.

Jamie xx, widely known for his unique blend of electronic beats and his role as a member of The xx, expressed his excitement: “Last week the In Waves Tour started in London, and I’m about to take it on the road, all around the world. This is gunna be funnn!”

Fans can expect a mix of new tracks from In Waves, as well as some classic hits, as the DJ and producer brings his signature sound to massive arenas, intimate clubs, and festival stages across the globe. Alongside the tour, Jamie has also planned special residencies in New York and Los Angeles, offering fans a more immersive experience starting in 2025.

Whether you’re in Europe, Asia, or the Americas, Jamie xx’s In Waves tour is sure to be one of the biggest musical events of 2024-2025. Be sure to grab your tickets early and catch him live as he brings the rhythm to cities worldwide!

Check out the full list of tour dates and grab your tickets now!

Jamie xx: In Waves Tour

2 October 2024 – Mexico City, Pepsi Center WTC

22 October 2024 – Buenos Aires, C Complejo Art Media

23 October 2024 – Santiago, Paraiso

25 October 2024 – Curitiba, Opera de Arame

26 October 2024 – São Paulo, Praça das Artes

19 November 2024 – Manila, The Filinvest Tent

20 November 2024 – Taipei, Legacy Max

21 November 2024 – Bangkok, EmSphere

23 November 2024 – Singapore, 27 Pasir Pajang

27 November 2024 – Tokyo, Toyusu PIT

28 November 2024 – Seoul, YES24 Live Hall

29 November 2024 – Shanghai, BNSB-Dream Hall

4 December 2024 – Melbourne, PICA

5 December 2024 – Melbourne, PICA

8 December 2024 – Sydney, Carriageworks

9 December 2024 – Sydney, Carriageworks

13 December 2024 – Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick

28 December 2024 – Bali, Potato Head

9, 10, 11, 12 January 2025 – New York City, Park Avenue Armory

14, 15 January 2025 – Toronto, HISTORY

17 January 2025 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom

18 January 2025 – Minneapolis, Armory

20 January 2025 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

21 January 2025 – Seattle, WaMu Theater

23 January 2025 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall

25 January 2025 – San Francisco, Cow Palace

27 January 2025 – Austin, The Concourse Project

28 January 2025 – Dallas, Factory

30 January 2025 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

31 January 2025 – Boston, Roadrunner

1 February 2025 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

9 March 2025 – Brussels, ING Arena (formerly Palais 12)

11 March 2025 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live

12 March 2025 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

13 March 2025 – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen

14 March 2025 – Berlin, Uber Eats Music Hall

15 March 2025 – Poznań, MTP 3A

17 March 2025 – Prague, Forum Karlin

18 March 2025 – Offenbach, Stadthalle

19 March 2025 – Milan, Big Theatre – MIND

21 March 2025 – Paris, ADIDAS ARENA