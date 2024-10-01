Jamie xx Announces Colossal 2024-2025 World Tour in Support of ‘In Waves’

Jamie xx has officially announced an expansive world tour to celebrate the release of his long-awaited album, In Waves. This tour marks his first solo full-length album since In Colour (2015) and promises to be an unforgettable global event for fans.
The In Waves world tour kicked off in late September 2024 with two electrifying performances at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace. Now, Jamie xx will continue his journey across North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with shows scheduled through to March 2025.
Jamie xx, widely known for his unique blend of electronic beats and his role as a member of The xx, expressed his excitement: “Last week the In Waves Tour started in London, and I’m about to take it on the road, all around the world. This is gunna be funnn!”
Fans can expect a mix of new tracks from In Waves, as well as some classic hits, as the DJ and producer brings his signature sound to massive arenas, intimate clubs, and festival stages across the globe. Alongside the tour, Jamie has also planned special residencies in New York and Los Angeles, offering fans a more immersive experience starting in 2025.
Whether you’re in Europe, Asia, or the Americas, Jamie xx’s In Waves tour is sure to be one of the biggest musical events of 2024-2025. Be sure to grab your tickets early and catch him live as he brings the rhythm to cities worldwide!
Check out the full list of tour dates and grab your tickets now!
Jamie xx: In Waves Tour
2 October 2024 – Mexico City, Pepsi Center WTC
22 October 2024 – Buenos Aires, C Complejo Art Media
23 October 2024 – Santiago, Paraiso
25 October 2024 – Curitiba, Opera de Arame
26 October 2024 – São Paulo, Praça das Artes
19 November 2024 – Manila, The Filinvest Tent
20 November 2024 – Taipei, Legacy Max
21 November 2024 – Bangkok, EmSphere
23 November 2024 – Singapore, 27 Pasir Pajang
27 November 2024 – Tokyo, Toyusu PIT
28 November 2024 – Seoul, YES24 Live Hall
29 November 2024 – Shanghai, BNSB-Dream Hall
4 December 2024 – Melbourne, PICA
5 December 2024 – Melbourne, PICA
8 December 2024 – Sydney, Carriageworks
9 December 2024 – Sydney, Carriageworks
13 December 2024 – Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick
28 December 2024 – Bali, Potato Head
9, 10, 11, 12 January 2025 – New York City, Park Avenue Armory
14, 15 January 2025 – Toronto, HISTORY
17 January 2025 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom
18 January 2025 – Minneapolis, Armory
20 January 2025 – Vancouver, PNE Forum
21 January 2025 – Seattle, WaMu Theater
23 January 2025 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall
25 January 2025 – San Francisco, Cow Palace
27 January 2025 – Austin, The Concourse Project
28 January 2025 – Dallas, Factory
30 January 2025 – Washington D.C., The Anthem
31 January 2025 – Boston, Roadrunner
1 February 2025 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall
9 March 2025 – Brussels, ING Arena (formerly Palais 12)
11 March 2025 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live
12 March 2025 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
13 March 2025 – Copenhagen, K.B Hallen
14 March 2025 – Berlin, Uber Eats Music Hall
15 March 2025 – Poznań, MTP 3A
17 March 2025 – Prague, Forum Karlin
18 March 2025 – Offenbach, Stadthalle
19 March 2025 – Milan, Big Theatre – MIND
21 March 2025 – Paris, ADIDAS ARENA