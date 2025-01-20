James Ford Diagnosed with Leukemia, Begins Treatment

Acclaimed music producer James Ford, known for his work with Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Depeche Mode, and as part of Simian Mobile Disco, has announced his leukemia diagnosis. Ford shared the news on Instagram, revealing he is undergoing treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at Barts Hospital in London.

A Scary Few Weeks

Ford explained he fell seriously ill in December 2024 and initially struggled to receive a diagnosis. “On Christmas Eve, things took a turn for the worse,” he wrote. After weeks of uncertainty, doctors confirmed he has AML, a serious but curable form of blood cancer.

“While it’s very clear in my mind how serious this is, it is curable, and as of today, I’m starting pretty aggressive chemo to treat it,” he wrote. Ford expects to complete his initial treatment within six to eight months.

Despite the diagnosis, Ford remains optimistic. “I’m very aware that it’s gonna be a bumpy road ahead, but I’m confident, upbeat, and ready to fight,” he shared.

Impact on Music Projects

As part of his recovery, Ford has cleared his work calendar, putting several exciting projects on hold. “This has meant putting on hold a lot of very exciting musical projects I was eager to get stuck into,” Ford said, wishing his collaborators success in bringing their records to life.

In addition to his solo work, including his 2023 album The Hum (released via Warp Records), Ford is widely celebrated for producing critically acclaimed albums for Arctic Monkeys, Depeche Mode, Fontaines D.C., Jessie Ware, Foals, and more.

Support from Fans and the Music Community

Fans and fellow musicians have rallied behind Ford since his announcement, sending messages of support and encouragement. His contributions to the music industry — as both a producer and member of Simian Mobile Disco — have left an indelible mark, and many are hopeful for his full recovery.

Looking Ahead

While Ford focuses on his treatment and recovery, he remains hopeful about returning to music in the future. His resilience and optimism have inspired fans and collaborators alike as he embarks on this challenging journey.

Stay updated on James Ford’s journey and explore his music catalog, including The Hum, on major streaming platforms.