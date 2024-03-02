Jacob Collier Unveils ‘Djesse Vol. 4’: A Global Musical Odyssey

Jacob Collier releases the fourth and final part of his epic discography project, “Djesse.” This project, consisting of a total of 53 songs, is a musical adventure where Collier collaborates with hundreds of artists from around the world.

In “Djesse,” Collier collaborates with 50 guest artists who lend their voices, along with amazing musicians representing sounds from various cultural sources. With 3 Grammy wins, “Djesse” rightfully earns Collier the title of “colorful Mozart of Gen-Z,” according to the New York Times.

In “Djesse Vol. 4,” Collier collaborates with an impressive list of artists, including aespa, Brandi Carlile, Camilo, CHIKA, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, John Mayer, Kirk Franklin, Lizzy McAlpine, Madison Cunningham, Michael McDonald, Shawn Mendes, and many others!

- Advertisement -

With “Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier completes a musical odyssey that transcends borders and cultures, while shaping the future of the global music scene.

Listen to “Djesse Vol. 4” and get ready for a music experience that will captivate you!

Djesse Vol. 4 Tracklist:

100,000 Voices

She Put Sunshine

Little Blue (feat. Brandi Carlile)

WELLLL

- Advertisement -

Cinnamon Crush (feat. Lindsey Lomis)

Wherever I Go (feat. Lawrence & Michael McDonald)

Summer Rain (feat. Madison Cunningham & Chris Thile)

A Rock Somewhere (feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)

Mi Corazón (feat. Camilo)

Witness Me (feat. Shawn Mendes, Stormzy & Kirk Franklin)

Never Gonna Be Alone (feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly)

Over You (feat. aespa & Chris Martin)

Box Of Stars Pt. 1 (feat. Kirk Franklin, CHIKA, D Smoke, Sho Madjozi, Yelle & Kanyi Mavi)

Box Of Stars Pt. 2 (feat. Metropole Orkest, Suzie Collier, Steve Vai, VOCES8)

World O World