Jack White Drops New Video for “That’s How I’m Feeling” from Latest Album No Name

Jack White has unveiled a captivating new video for his single “That’s How I’m Feeling,” taken from his latest album No Name. The video offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at his ongoing tour through intimate venues across the UK, blending grainy footage of live performances with raw crowd energy. Keep an eye out for quirky moments, like mice scurrying in the background amidst close-ups of White shredding on stage.

Released earlier this year in a unique fashion, No Name is White’s sixth solo album and a return to his raucous blues-punk roots. The track “That’s How I’m Feeling” exemplifies this, starting with a melodic bass line before erupting into a thrashing, blues-rock anthem. After initially slipping copies of the album into Third Man Records orders, White has formally released it to widespread acclaim.

Fans in the UK still have a chance to catch White live, as he wraps up his tour with pop-up shows scattered throughout the country. Check out the new video on top.