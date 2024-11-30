J. Cole Celebrates 10 Years of 2014 Forest Hills Drive With Madison Square Garden Concert

J. Cole is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking album 2014 Forest Hills Drive with a special one-night-only concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 16. This milestone event will honor the legacy of the album that solidified Cole as one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

Pre-sale tickets for the concert will be available starting December 2 at 10 a.m. EST, with general on-sale tickets opening on December 4 at the same time. In a nod to the album’s release year, Cole is reserving 2,014 tickets for just $1 each, which must be purchased in-person at a time and location to be revealed on the day of the show.

The celebration doesn’t stop at the concert. Cole has announced special anniversary editions of 2014 Forest Hills Drive for vinyl and CD formats. These editions will feature alternate cover art and four bonus tracks, giving fans a fresh way to experience the classic album. Originally released on December 9, 2014, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became Cole’s first million-selling project in the U.S. Iconic tracks like “No Role Modelz,” “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” and “Apparently” cemented its place in hip-hop history.

- Advertisement -

The concert announcement follows a series of nostalgic moves from J. Cole. His early mixtapes—The Come Up, The Warm Up, and Friday Night Lights—have been made available on streaming platforms, delighting longtime fans. He also teased unreleased tracks from 2010 with Kendrick Lamar, titled “Shock the World” and “Temptation,” during the fourth episode of his Inevitable podcast.

Adding to the excitement, Cole confirmed that the Dreamville Festival will return in 2025 to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The event is scheduled for April 5-6 at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, with presale tickets launching on December 11 at 9 a.m. EST.

2014 Forest Hills Drive remains one of J. Cole’s most iconic projects, showcasing his storytelling and lyricism while reflecting on his upbringing in Fayetteville, North Carolina. This anniversary celebration promises to be a special moment for fans and the artist alike, commemorating a decade of one of hip-hop’s most beloved albums.