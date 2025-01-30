J Balvin Releases “Río” and Announces Back to the Rayo 2025 Tour

J Balvin is back with a powerful new single, “Río”, and an exciting announcement—his highly anticipated Back to the Rayo 2025 Tour. The global reggaeton superstar made waves at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris, where he debuted the heartfelt track in an emotional live performance.

On January 23 and 24, 2025, Balvin took the stage at La Défense Arena in Paris, joining a star-studded lineup that included Katy Perry and Burna Boy. However, it was his deeply personal performance of “Río” that stole the spotlight.

Dedicated to his son and longtime partner, Valentina Ferrer, the song is a touching tribute filled with raw emotion. As Balvin performed, Ferrer was seen visibly moved in the audience, wiping away tears as the lyrics resonated through the arena. The track showcases a softer, more introspective side of the Colombian artist, blending heartfelt lyrics with the signature Latin rhythms that have made him a global icon.

Beyond new music, J Balvin is preparing to hit the road once again. His Back to the Rayo 2025 Tour will kick off on April 26, 2025, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas. Fans can expect an electrifying show featuring a mix of classic hits, fresh material—including “Río”—and Balvin’s signature high-energy stage presence.

With an innovative stage design and immersive visuals, this tour promises to be a must-see experience for reggaeton lovers worldwide. Additional tour dates and locations are expected to be announced soon.

Stay tuned for tour updates, new music, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content as J Balvin takes the stage once again!