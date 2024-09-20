Iron Maiden Announces “Run For Your Lives” 50th Anniversary World Tour: Dates, Setlist & More

Iron Maiden is marking their 50th anniversary in style with the Run For Your Lives World Tour, taking place in 2025-2026 across Europe. The tour promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, with a special setlist celebrating their first nine studio albums, from their 1980 self-titled debut to 1992’s Fear of the Dark.

The legendary heavy metal band, formed by Steve Harris in 1975, will hit the road starting May 27, 2025, in Budapest, with five epic UK and Ireland dates, including a historic first-time performance at the London Stadium on June 28, 2025.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson teased that the shows will feature fan-favorite classics like “Run to the Hills,” “The Trooper,” “Can I Play with Madness,” and “Bring Your Daughter… to the Slaughter.” Fans can expect to relive the band’s iconic era with a setlist that showcases the best of their early work.

“This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat,” said Dickinson. “If you’ve never seen us before, now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! Iron Maiden’s definitely gonna get ya!”

A Celebration of 50 Years

Bassist Steve Harris, a die-hard West Ham United fan, expressed his excitement for performing at London Stadium. “It’s going to be a real homecoming for me, and to share this moment with our fans across the UK and Ireland is going to be unforgettable.”

General tickets for the tour go on sale at 12 PM BST on Friday, September 27 via LiveNation, with exclusive pre-sales for Iron Maiden Fan Club members and Trooper VIP packages available for all UK and Ireland shows.

With a career-spanning setlist, iconic venues, and a legacy of unparalleled live performances, Iron Maiden’s Run For Your Lives Tour is set to be one of the biggest metal tours of the decade. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic celebration of 50 years of Iron Maiden!

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives Tour 2025-2026:

MAY 2025

27 – Budapest, Aréna*

31 – Prague, Letnany Airport*

JUNE 2025

1 – Bratislava, TIPOS Arena*

5 – Trondheim Rocks

7 – Stavanger, SR-Bank Arena*

9 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena*

12 – Stockholm, 3Arena*

13 – Stockholm, 3Arena*

16 – Helsinki, Olympic Stadium*

21 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena^

22 – Manchester, Co-op Live^

25 – Dublin, Malahide Castle*^

28 – London, London Stadium*^

30 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro^

JULY 2025

3 – Belfort, Eurockéennes Festival

5 – Madrid, Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano**

6 – Lisbon, MEO Arena**

9 – Zurich, Hallenstadion**

11 – Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena**

13 – Padova, Stadio Euganeo**

15 – Bremen, Bürgerweide**

17 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadium**

19 – Paris, La Défense Arena**

23 – Arnhem, GelreDome**

25 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park**

26 – Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen**

29 – Berlin, Waldbühne**

AUGUST 2025

02 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy**

Support acts

*Halestorm

^The Raven Age

** Avatar